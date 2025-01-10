Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,203.75 ($76.34).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($78.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.83) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($60.98) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,196.38). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($61.38), for a total value of £323,671.32 ($398,266.67). Corporate insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,806 ($59.14) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,509 ($55.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,854 ($72.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,871.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,960.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.57, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

