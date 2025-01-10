Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2025

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIOGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,203.75 ($76.34).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($78.75) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($73.83) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Rio Tinto Group

In other news, insider Simon Henry bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,956 ($60.98) per share, with a total value of £9,912 ($12,196.38). Also, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 6,489 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,988 ($61.38), for a total value of £323,671.32 ($398,266.67). Corporate insiders own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.8 %

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,806 ($59.14) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,509 ($55.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,854 ($72.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,871.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,960.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.57, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.