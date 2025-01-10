Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 21.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 63,166,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 46,438,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Trading Down 2.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rockfire Resources
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- 3 EV Stocks Offering Unique Alternatives to Tesla
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Stocks Leveraging NVIDIA’s Strength for Profits
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Walgreens Stock Poised for a Rebound: Why Analysts Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for Rockfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.