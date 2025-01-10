Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 21.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 21.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 63,166,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 46,438,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

Rockfire Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.15. The stock has a market cap of £5.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.38.

About Rockfire Resources

Rockfire Resources plc is a progressive copper and gold exploration company with a strong growth strategy. The Company has a goal of delineating significant copper and gold resources to move its projects towards feasibility and development.

Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.

