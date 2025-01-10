Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.61. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 320,160 shares.

Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,502,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 70,449 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 734,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 281,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 349,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

