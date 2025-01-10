Royce Value Trust (NYSE:RVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and traded as low as $15.61. Royce Value Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 320,160 shares.
Royce Value Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.
Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
