Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 206,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 318,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rugby Resources Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$6.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

About Rugby Resources

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

