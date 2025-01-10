Sandstorm Gold FY2025 EPS Forecast Boosted by Scotiabank

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE SSL opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of C$60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$61.69 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director David Awram sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$403,000.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.