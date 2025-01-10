Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 479.81 ($5.90) and traded as high as GBX 488.28 ($6.01). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 487 ($5.99), with a volume of 70,884 shares changing hands.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £460.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,375.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 479.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 469.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. news, insider Sarah MacAulay bought 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 481 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of £88,985 ($109,493.05). Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

