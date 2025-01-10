Scotiabank Comments on Cameco’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Cameco’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average is $49.28. The company has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 1,138.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 245,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dantai Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Cameco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

