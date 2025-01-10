Scotiabank Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:DPM FY2025 Earnings

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of DPM stock opened at C$13.92 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.79 and a 12 month high of C$14.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.47%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

