Scotiabank Issues Optimistic Estimate for OR Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OR opened at $18.59 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -88.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

