Scotiabank Weighs in on Concentrix FY2024 Earnings

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Concentrix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst D. Goyal expects that the company will earn $10.04 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Concentrix’s current full-year earnings is $10.18 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Concentrix’s FY2025 earnings at $10.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Concentrix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Concentrix from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Concentrix in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Concentrix from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $45.60 on Friday. Concentrix has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day moving average is $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,850,000 after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Concentrix in the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Concentrix by 73.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

