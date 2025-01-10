SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 39.28%.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on SemiLEDs in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Free Report)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.