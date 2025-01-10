Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells $391,875.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,485.36. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00.

Solid Power Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.82 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Solid Power

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Solid Power by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Power by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

