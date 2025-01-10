Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells $391,875.00 in Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $391,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 865,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,485.36. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $200,625.00.
Solid Power Stock Down 8.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $1.82 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $328.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Solid Power
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on SLDP
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solid Power
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.