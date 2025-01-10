Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Stock Performance
Shares of SPMC opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $21.97.
Insider Activity
In other Sound Point Meridian Capital news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $81,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,984.32. This represents a 20.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,850.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
