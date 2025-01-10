Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Price Performance
Sound Point Meridian Capital stock opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45. Sound Point Meridian Capital has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $21.97.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.77%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPMC. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at $2,860,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sound Point Meridian Capital in the third quarter valued at $272,000.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
