Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report) traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 439,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 525,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides environment, energy, and innovation services in Canada. The company collects e-waste materials to recycle, as well upcycling waste into new material. It also provides a complimentary suite of technologies to analyze and assist clients in receiving value from wasted sources of energy within existing power systems, such as peak power mitigation systems through energy storage technology, power-factor and harmonic mitigation, LED lighting retrofits, photoluminescent safety products, and internet of things monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.