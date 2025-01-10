StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.08, with a volume of 3527881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SARO. Cibc World Mkts raised StandardAero to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, StandardAero has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

StandardAero Stock Performance

StandardAero Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.04.

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

