StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
