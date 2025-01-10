StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.73. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

