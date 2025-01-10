Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $134.92 and traded as low as $123.51. Straumann shares last traded at $123.51, with a volume of 84 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

