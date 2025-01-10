Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis Sells 1,138 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Davis sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $16,136.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,583.60. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $829.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNCY. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,580,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 207.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 360,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 243,028 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,890,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

