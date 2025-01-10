Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $41,746.12 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sunrun Price Performance
Shares of RUN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.
Institutional Trading of Sunrun
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 729,633 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,152,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on Sunrun
About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sunrun
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.