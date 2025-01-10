Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $41,746.12 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) CFO Danny Abajian sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $41,746.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,093.42. The trade was a 1.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Sunrun by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 11,750,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,159,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,424,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,019,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,385,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after buying an additional 729,633 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,152,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sunrun from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.16.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

