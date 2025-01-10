Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.41. Synlogic shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 28,219 shares changing hands.

Synlogic Stock Up 4.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,284.65% and a negative return on equity of 207.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synlogic, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

