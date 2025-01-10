Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS) Receives Notice of Listing Non-ComplianceOn January 6, 2025, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received deficiency letters from the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC, highlighting certain non-compliance issues with Nasdaq listin

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Syros Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Stories