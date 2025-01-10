Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.
Terrace Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.
