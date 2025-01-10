The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGE. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 1,350 ($16.61) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.94) to GBX 1,090 ($13.41) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sage Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,918 ($48.21).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.
In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 27,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.12), for a total value of £364,756.40 ($448,820.47). Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.
The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.
