Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,367 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $42,486.36. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,040.72. The trade was a 3.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $5,225,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,534.04. This trade represents a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,109,307 shares of company stock worth $38,235,613. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,172,000 after buying an additional 8,205,053 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at $438,301,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,865,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,992,000 after purchasing an additional 155,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Toast by 2,889.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,829,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,893 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. Toast has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $44.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.62, a P/E/G ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.97.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

