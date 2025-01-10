Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,202 shares of company stock worth $5,903,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $126.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $95.46 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

