Truist Financial Reiterates Hold Rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 115,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

