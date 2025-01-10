U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Given New $26.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. GoldMining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.
USGO stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.46.
