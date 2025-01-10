U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Given New $26.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $26.50 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for U.S. GoldMining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

USGO stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. U.S. GoldMining has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Get U.S. GoldMining alerts:

About U.S. GoldMining

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.