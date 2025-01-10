Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 440.54% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unicycive Therapeutics
Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unicycive Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNCY. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,491,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Unicycive Therapeutics
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Breaking Down Pegasystems, A Wedbush Top AI Pick for 2025
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.