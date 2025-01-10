United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $133.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

United Airlines Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $103.72 on Thursday. United Airlines has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $105.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 32.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,565.28. This trade represents a 30.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,900. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 3,504.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

