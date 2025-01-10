VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD) Announces $0.13 Interim Dividend

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Zymeworks in Focus for Insider Activity: Catalysts Ahead
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Kura Sushi Stock Dips Into a Hot Buying Opportunity
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- MercadoLibre: Latin America’s Digital Titan Just Got Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.