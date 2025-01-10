Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Get Ventas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Trading Up 2.0 %

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,058.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the third quarter worth about $80,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventas

(Get Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.