Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.29 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 112.10 ($1.38). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 112.10 ($1.38), with a volume of 6,266 shares traded.

Vianet Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 120.29. The company has a market capitalization of £33.00 million, a PE ratio of 3,736.67, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

Vianet Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Vianet Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Vianet Group Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

