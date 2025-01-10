Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

PET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Wag! Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Wag! Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PET opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. Wag! Group has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wag! Group stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) by 156.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354,558 shares during the quarter. Wag! Group comprises 0.9% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.55% of Wag! Group worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

