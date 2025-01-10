Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. InvesTrust purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.71 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.52 and a 1-year high of $244.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.