Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. The company has a market cap of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.