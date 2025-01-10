Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys 15,982 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 219.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $115,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.