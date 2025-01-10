Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 693,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Offerpad Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 4,655.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 133.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Offerpad Solutions by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $3.75 to $3.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.25. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $208.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.17 million. Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Offerpad Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.