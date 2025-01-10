Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.00 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $202.66 and a 1 year high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.31. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

