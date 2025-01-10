Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Takes $398,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.10 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.37 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.50.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

