WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL opened at C$6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.09. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.41 and a twelve month high of C$7.36.

(Get Free Report)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.