WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
WELL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.
