Wells Fargo & Company Cuts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $170.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Get XPO alerts:

View Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Stock Up 1.2 %

XPO stock opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11. XPO has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 5.5% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPO by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of XPO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in XPO by 1.9% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.