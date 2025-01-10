What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for JSPR FY2029 Earnings?

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($10.81) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.47) per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Down 60.5 %

Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

