What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Polaris Q2 Earnings?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Polaris from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Polaris Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:PII opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. Polaris has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $100.91.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Polaris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Polaris by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Polaris by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.74%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

