What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for BLFS Q4 Earnings?

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.92. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 46,896 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $1,098,773.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,465.94. The trade was a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,428.48. This trade represents a 3.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,129 shares of company stock worth $2,576,818 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 5.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 421,933 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

