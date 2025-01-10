What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for B2Gold FY2026 Earnings?

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. Cormark upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.66.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$3.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.84. The firm has a market cap of C$4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -129.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin bought 10,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

