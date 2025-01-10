What is Scotiabank’s Estimate for TFPM FY2024 Earnings?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM opened at $15.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.67 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFPM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.62%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Featured Stories

