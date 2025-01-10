Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 473 ($5.82) and last traded at GBX 473 ($5.82), with a volume of 20282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 476 ($5.86).

Workspace Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 524.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £849.60 million, a PE ratio of -442.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 9.40 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workspace Group

About Workspace Group

In other news, insider David Stevenson purchased 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 508 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £3,992.88 ($4,913.10). 32.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

