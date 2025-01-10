Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 331.09 ($4.07) and traded as low as GBX 301.27 ($3.71). Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 301.27 ($3.71), with a volume of 11,376 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynnstay Group from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($5.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 310.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 331.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.29 million, a P/E ratio of 1,205.06 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Claire Wilams purchased 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 330 ($4.06) per share, with a total value of £10,972.50 ($13,501.29). 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers feeds for farm livestock, feed raw materials for farmers and other manufacturers; seeds, fertiliser and agrochemicals; and grain marketing services.

