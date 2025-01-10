X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.67 and traded as low as $25.39. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 6,833,874 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 1,687.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.06% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

